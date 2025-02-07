Romania sees OECD membership possible in 2026

All the 12 chapters under assessment as part of the OECD membership negotiations have been successfully completed in 2024, announced on February 6, Luca Niculescu, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Coordinator for Romania's accession process to the OECD.

"I was happy to learn today that we have successfully completed all the OECD evaluations that we had proposed for 2024. That is 12 out of 12. We have received the last two Formal Opinions from the Fisheries Committee and the Health Committee," Luca Niculescu wrote on his Facebook page.

He stressed that there are still 13 Committees to close, and if the current pace is maintained, Romania will join the OECD in 2026.

'We are halfway there. We still have 13 Committees to close. And, if we maintain the pace so far, we will enter the OECD in 2026, as we have set out to do. Of course, there will still be difficulties because these are complex files, and the OECD's demands are well known [high],' Niculescu wrote on his social media page.

