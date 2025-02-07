Macro

Romania sees OECD membership possible in 2026

07 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

All the 12 chapters under assessment as part of the OECD membership negotiations have been successfully completed in 2024, announced on February 6, Luca Niculescu, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Coordinator for Romania's accession process to the OECD.

"I was happy to learn today that we have successfully completed all the OECD evaluations that we had proposed for 2024. That is 12 out of 12. We have received the last two Formal Opinions from the Fisheries Committee and the Health Committee," Luca Niculescu wrote on his Facebook page.

He stressed that there are still 13 Committees to close, and if the current pace is maintained, Romania will join the OECD in 2026.

'We are halfway there. We still have 13 Committees to close. And, if we maintain the pace so far, we will enter the OECD in 2026, as we have set out to do. Of course, there will still be difficulties because these are complex files, and the OECD's demands are well known [high],' Niculescu wrote on his social media page.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Luca Niculescu)

Normal
Macro

Romania sees OECD membership possible in 2026

07 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

All the 12 chapters under assessment as part of the OECD membership negotiations have been successfully completed in 2024, announced on February 6, Luca Niculescu, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Coordinator for Romania's accession process to the OECD.

"I was happy to learn today that we have successfully completed all the OECD evaluations that we had proposed for 2024. That is 12 out of 12. We have received the last two Formal Opinions from the Fisheries Committee and the Health Committee," Luca Niculescu wrote on his Facebook page.

He stressed that there are still 13 Committees to close, and if the current pace is maintained, Romania will join the OECD in 2026.

'We are halfway there. We still have 13 Committees to close. And, if we maintain the pace so far, we will enter the OECD in 2026, as we have set out to do. Of course, there will still be difficulties because these are complex files, and the OECD's demands are well known [high],' Niculescu wrote on his social media page.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Luca Niculescu)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 February 2025
Macro
InterCapital: Credit rating downgrades for Romania underscore concerns over fiscal stability
07 February 2025
Justice
Romanian tax agency, Finance Ministry launch investigations after inspectors reportedly concealed Nordis irregularities
07 February 2025
Culture
Romania’s Harghita County receives European Region of Gastronomy 2027 title
07 February 2025
Business
Carrefour Romania temporarily cuts prices as regional boycott wave spreads
07 February 2025
Macro
Romania sees OECD membership possible in 2026
06 February 2025
Politics
Romania's former Liberal leader and PM Nicolae Ciucă steps down from MP seat
06 February 2025
Macro
Erste Research says more fiscal corrections are needed in Romania, but downgrade can be avoided
06 February 2025
Justice
Five people placed under preventive arrest in Romanian case targeting real estate developer Nordis