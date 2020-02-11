Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 09:24
Business

PM Orban: Romania’s economy among the least hurt in Europe

02 November 2020
Romania's economy boasts among the best performances in Europe in terms of investments, industrial activity, and employment, says prime minister Ludovic Orban.

The volume of investments in the first nine months of the year was the highest in recent years, and this resulted in a positive contribution to the GDP's dynamics, a rare performance among the European countries.

PM Orban cited the "steady increase" of the industrial production over the past four months and the stronger budget revenues over the past three months, according to News.ro.

In September, the number of employees was higher than that at the beginning of the year, PM Orban added. He also cited the 7.5% higher wages (year-on-year) as of August and the "decreasing unemployment" (in September compared to the peak value reached in July).

On a highly optimistic note, PM Orban added that, except HoReCa, the companies in other fields show "obvious growing trends."

The Government is preparing measures to accelerate economic growth in industry and agriculture by compensating farmers whose crops have been affected by drought.

PM Orban also says Romania is not in a similar situation with other EU countries neither for the total number of COVID-19 cases nor for the rise in the number of cases, and a lockdown is not justified, B1.ro reported.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

