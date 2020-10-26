70% of Romanians see the country’s economy in a dire situation

Some 70% of Romanians believe the country is in a bad economic situation, 7pp more than a year ago, according to the European Commission's latest Eurobarometer, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

However, Bulgarians (82%), French (76%), Italians (89%), Spaniards (88%), and Greeks (91%) are even more dissatisfied with their countries' economies.

When it comes to their household's situation, Romanians are more satisfied - yet not as satisfied as EU residents on average.

According to the survey conducted in July and August 2020 on a sample of 1,112 respondents, 60% of Romanians perceive as "good" the financial situation of their household, and 39% consider it "bad" - much more than the EU average (28%).

Regarding the employment situation, 46% of Romanians perceive it as "good" and 30% as "bad".

According to the survey, 44% of Romanians (compared to 49% of EU citizens) expected the country's economic situation to worsen in 12 months, and 23% expected it to get better.

Also, 44% of Romanians believe that the unemployment situation will worsen in 12 months (47% EU average), and 26% believe that their job situation will be worse in a year (double the EU average).

On the other hand, Romanians are more optimistic than the EU average regarding the EU economic outlook, 26% estimating that the bloc's economic situation will be better next summer (16% EU average).

(Photo: Diony Teixera/ Dreamstime)

