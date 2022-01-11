PM argues Romania should produce, not import green technologies

The Romanian Government discussed, in an informal meeting on January 10, how can it best use the EUR 16 bln financing the country can get from the European Union by 2030 for upgrading its power sector with a particular focus on renewable projects.

Romania should focus on developing its factories to produce parts and equipment used in renewable energy projects, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca argued, daily Adevarul reported.

This approach will generate both economic benefits, through sustainable development of production capacities in the energy sector, as well as new jobs, in the technological fields of the future.

He didn’t mention it, but the alternative would be investing the EU funds in grants and subsidies for investors in wind farms and PV parks.

Under the Integrated National Plan in the field of Energy and Climate Change (PNIESC) for the period 2021-2030, Romania must have net installed capacities of 5.1 GWh of solar and 5.3 GWh of wind by 2030.

In total, Romania thus should install additional capacities of 6.9 GW from renewable sources in the period 2021-2030.

(Photo: Pixabay)

