Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Politics

Romanian PM Citu may ask resignation of Parliament's speakers

10 September 2021
Romanian prime minister Florin Citu declared that if the Constitutional Court rules in favour of the Government [in its conflict with the Parliament], he will demand the resignation of the speakers of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

"Yesterday, I notified the Constitutional Court. If the Court rules in our favour, I will demand the resignation of the president of the Chamber of Deputies and the president of the Senate," Florin Citu said after the government meeting on Thursday (September 9), News.ro reported.

He argued that if he won, the two dignitaries should step down.

The executive asked the Constitutional Court to rule on an alleged legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Romanian Parliament, on the one hand, and the Romanian Government, on the other hand, born from the violation of constitutional provisions regarding the no-confidence motion.

Specifically, the conflict is generated by the alleged breach of the constitutional provisions regarding how the motion was initiated, submitted, and communicated to the Government.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

