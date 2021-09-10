Romanian Parliament takes note of no-confidence motion against Govt.

The no-confidence motion filed by the reformist party USR-PLUS and the radical party AUR against the Government of prime minister Florin Citu was presented in a joint sitting of the Parliament’s chambers on September 9.

However, the Parliament’s leading body decided to go ahead with the debates and the vote on the motion only after the Constitutional Cort issues an opinion, Hotnews.ro reported.

MPs of the Liberal Party (PNL, ruling, minority) loyal to PM Cit, backed by the opposition Social Democrats, forced a decision in this regard, while the signatories of the motion accused that this breaches the constitutional provisions.

AUR leader George Simion concluded the joint sitting by reminding that the Constitution provides that the no-confidence motions are supposed to be subject to a vote three days after they are presented in the joint sitting of the Parliament. The constitutional provision was interpreted, however, by the liberals loyal to PM Citu in the sense of “after [at least] three days,” speculating a linguistic ambiguity.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)