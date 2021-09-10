Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/10/2021 - 08:45
Politics

Romanian Parliament takes note of no-confidence motion against Govt.

10 September 2021
The no-confidence motion filed by the reformist party USR-PLUS and the radical party AUR against the Government of prime minister Florin Citu was presented in a joint sitting of the Parliament’s chambers on September 9.

However, the Parliament’s leading body decided to go ahead with the debates and the vote on the motion only after the Constitutional Cort issues an opinion, Hotnews.ro reported.

MPs of the Liberal Party (PNL, ruling, minority) loyal to PM Cit, backed by the opposition Social Democrats, forced a decision in this regard, while the signatories of the motion accused that this breaches the constitutional provisions.

AUR leader George Simion concluded the joint sitting by reminding that the Constitution provides that the no-confidence motions are supposed to be subject to a vote three days after they are presented in the joint sitting of the Parliament. The constitutional provision was interpreted, however, by the liberals loyal to PM Citu in the sense of “after [at least] three days,” speculating a linguistic ambiguity. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

