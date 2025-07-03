M&A

Employee benefits company Pluxee to acquire MyBenefits in Romania

03 July 2025

Pluxee, a global player in employee benefits and engagement, announced the signing of an agreement to acquire MyBenefits, a fast-growing Romanian company that has developed innovative technology to provide a flexible offering of employee benefits. The transaction builds on a partnership between the two companies.

The deal is subject to approval by the Romanian regulatory authorities in accordance with the foreign direct investment control regime. It will be entirely financed through existing financial resources and is expected to be accretive on Pluxee's Recurring EBITDA margin from Fiscal 2026, the company said.

"Through this acquisition, Pluxee continues to execute its strategic growth plan, expand its technology capabilities, and reinforce its position in a key market," reads the press release.

Launched in 2016, MyBenefits enables companies to offer a personalized experience, allowing each employee to choose from a wide range of benefits, including meals, gifts, culture and tourism, wellness, and training. 

With over 2 million consumers, Pluxee is a leading player in the Romanian employee benefits and engagement market.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pluxee)

