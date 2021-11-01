Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Watch: Playful wolves caught on camera in Romanian natural park

01 November 2021
A short video shared on Facebook by Romania's forest management company Romsilva shows several wolves playing and chasing each other in a forest in Putna Vrancea Natural Park. A wildlife monitoring camera installed in the area captured the images.

The wolf, one of the many wild animals having a home in Romania, is quite rarely seen in the wild, according to Romsilva.

Wolves live in packs and play an essential role in maintaining naturally healthy ecosystems. They travel tens of kilometres a day in search of prey, and when they attack, they can run at almost 60 km per hour. Due to their very sharp senses, they can hunt day and night. They attack in well-coordinated packs, usually pushing their prey to places where it loses mobility, such as rivers.

The Putna Vrancea Natural Park is one of the 22 national and natural parks managed by Romsilva. It is located in the southeast of the country, in Valcea county, covering over 38,000 hectares.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

