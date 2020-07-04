Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 08:27
Social
Web platform aimed at helping seniors or people with disabilities developed in RO
07 April 2020
A web application developed in Romania, Vecinultau.ro [Yourneighbour.ro], facilitates the online, direct and free connection between persons from vulnerable social groups - seniors over 65, people with disabilities, single parent families - with volunteers in their immediate neighborhood, Start-up.ro reported.

The persons needing help can identify volunteers on the online map in their immediate vicinity - within a radius of 1 km to 5 km - and can directly request their help, having quick and easy access to their contact details - email address, telephone.

Also, relatives or friends located in other localities / abroad and who are unable to help the persons in the categories of beneficiaries described above, can contact the volunteers in the vicinity of the people in need, to assist them.

Volunteer services registered on the Vecinultau.ro platform are free and available throughout the country, including at the level of small communities, where civic initiatives to help vulnerable people usually do not reach. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

Normal
