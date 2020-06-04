Danish entrepreneurs launch new app-based delivery service in Romania

Local group XL, owned by Danish entrepreneurs Lars Lund - former country manager for operations of Austrian furniture retailer Kika, and Ulrik Rasmussen - partner in the international top management recruitment firm Pedersen & Partners, has invested around EUR 200,000 to develop an online platform, called urbanlogistic.ro, which takes orders for purchases from supermarkets and pharmacies and delivers them to the customers' homes.

Through urbanlogistic.ro, users have greater freedom in the creation of the shopping basket, they have the possibility to order simultaneously from one or more shops and pharmacies in Bucharest, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Urban Logistic plans to launch the mobile application and to increase the number of scooters it uses for deliveries to over 85 by the beginning of this summer.

While most delivery services on the local market deliver food from restaurants, there are also a few services that also deliver products from supermarkets, such as Glovo (which has a partnership with Kaufland) and Bringo (which has a partnership with Carrefour).

(Photo source: Shutterstock.com)