Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/29/2021 - 11:47
More than 500,000 people in Romania receive the COVID-19 vaccine

29 January 2021
More than 530,000 people in Romania have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Of these, 459,296 received the first dose, while 75,050 got both doses, according to official data released on Thursday, January 28.

Thus, according to the same report, a total of 609,396 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been used so far in Romania, local Digi24 reported. 

Meanwhile, a total of 1,480 common and minor side effects were recorded at the vaccination centers across the country (as of December 27, 2020), such as pain around the injection site, fever, headache, or muscle pain. 

Romania’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign is carried out in three stages. The first one, which started on December 27, targeted the medical personnel. The second phase, which kicked off on January 15, covers vulnerable groups and those working in essential areas, while the third stage will include the rest of the population.

So far, Romania has used the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech. The authorities announced that Moderna vaccines would also be used starting with February 1.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

