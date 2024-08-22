Business

German retailer Penny invests EUR 35 mln in its fifth warehouse in Romania

22 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German discounter Penny has kicked off construction work on the fifth warehouse in Romania, a project developed in Mihailesti (Giurgiu County, south of Bucharest) involving EUR 35 million of investments, according to Economica.net.

"Romania is an important market for us, that's why we have planned investments of over 1 billion euros until 2029, mainly by expanding the store network to a total of 619 Penny stores and 6 logistics centres. The warehouse will have 22,000 square metres," said Daniel Gross, CEO of Penny Romania.

Construction work has already begun, the logistics centre being located on a 120,000 sqm plot of land. 120 people will be employed in the new facility that will serve 70 stores by the end of 2025 and 100 stores by the end of 2027.

Penny is part of the German Rewe group, with the first store opened on the local market in 2005.

Currently, the Penny network in Romania consists of 379 stores nationwide and a team of 7,300 employees.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Penny)

Normal
Business

German retailer Penny invests EUR 35 mln in its fifth warehouse in Romania

22 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German discounter Penny has kicked off construction work on the fifth warehouse in Romania, a project developed in Mihailesti (Giurgiu County, south of Bucharest) involving EUR 35 million of investments, according to Economica.net.

"Romania is an important market for us, that's why we have planned investments of over 1 billion euros until 2029, mainly by expanding the store network to a total of 619 Penny stores and 6 logistics centres. The warehouse will have 22,000 square metres," said Daniel Gross, CEO of Penny Romania.

Construction work has already begun, the logistics centre being located on a 120,000 sqm plot of land. 120 people will be employed in the new facility that will serve 70 stores by the end of 2025 and 100 stores by the end of 2027.

Penny is part of the German Rewe group, with the first store opened on the local market in 2005.

Currently, the Penny network in Romania consists of 379 stores nationwide and a team of 7,300 employees.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Penny)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 August 2024
Administration
Bucharest's Velo Plan targets 'equitable' sharing of public space among all public transport means
22 August 2024
Justice
Andrew and Tristan Tate detained in Romania after house searches in new investigation
22 August 2024
Energy
Nofar gets EUR 110 mln financing from EBRD and Raiffeisen for 330MW PV parks in Romania
21 August 2024
Justice
House searches targeting Tate brothers carried out in Bucharest, Ilfov amid new investigation
21 August 2024
Transport
Romania’s Tarom extends suspension of flights to Beirut until September 2
21 August 2024
Defense
NATO moves LANZA LTR-25 air defence radar from Italy to Romania
21 August 2024
Tech
Luxembourg's WebPros takes over Romanian social media management firm SocialBee
21 August 2024
Agriculture
Drought cut Romanian farmers’ revenues by EUR 1.5 bln-1.8 bln