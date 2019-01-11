Romania Insider
PayU: Romanians will spend 20% more on Black Friday this year
01 November 2019
Romanians will spend RON 1.2 billion (EUR 250 mln) in this year’s Black Friday campaigns, 20% more compared to last year, according to estimates by online payment platform PayU Romania.

Online transactions on Black Friday will amount to over RON 360 mln (EUR 76 million, 30% of the total transactions), up 25% compared to 2018.

The average value of the shopping basket in the virtual environment will slightly decrease by 4% from last year to RON 650 (EUR 136).

According to the quoted source, the IT&C category will remain high in the Romanians' preferences, although sales of products in the fashion, home & deco and tourism categories have been growing steadily year by year.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

