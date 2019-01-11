Romanian electroIT retailer Altex starts a one-month Black Friday campaign

Altex, the leader of the Romanian electroIT retail market, will start a prolonged Black Friday campaign that will run from November 1 until December 4.

Its main competitor, Flanco, was the first to start the Black Friday campaign this year in Romania, on October 23.

Traditionally, Black Friday is organized on the last Friday of November and lasts only one day. However, in Romania, where the shopping event was imported by online retailer eMAG, Black Friday takes place earlier and some retailers also make it longer.

Altex will launch the Black Friday 2019 campaign on November 1, both online and in the physical stores Altex and Media Galaxy, the company announced in a statement. Altex encourages customers to pick up their own products from the stores and avoid the delays in deliveries by courier during this busy period.

Altex, founded and controlled by local entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, has a network of over 100 stores and recorded sales of EUR 756 million in 2018.

(Photo source: Facebook/Altex Romania)