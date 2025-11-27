Parliament approves Romania’s new 2025–2030 National Defense Strategy

The Romanian Parliament approved the National Defense Strategy on Wednesday, November 26, with 314 votes in favor, 43 against, and three abstentions, following a joint session attended by president Nicușor Dan. The document will guide national security policy for the 2025-2030 period.

During the parliamentary debate, Ana Maria Gavrilă, leader of the opposition party POT, announced that her party’s lawmakers would vote against the strategy. In turn, UDMR deputy Ödön Szabó criticized the document as “a very well-packaged Christmas tree” for addressing too many themes, News.ro reported.

Meanwhile, Social Democrat (PSD) deputy Mihai Fifor argued that the strategy accurately identifies Romania’s risks and vulnerabilities, while outlining opportunities that could strengthen national security. Liberal (PNL) senator Nicoleta Pauliuc said, in turn, that the strategy must be backed by clear public policies, budgets, and timelines that are communicated transparently to citizens.

Presenting the strategy before lawmakers, president Nicușor Dan described it as the result of broad consultations involving institutions, organizations, and members of the public. He said the document places citizens at the center of national security, noting the need to rebuild trust between the state and society and to close the gap between public expectations and administrative performance.

The strategy’s core concept, which Dan called “solidary independence,” combines the assertion of national identity with respect for international commitments.

The president highlighted major global shifts since the previous strategy, including the erosion of the rules-based international order, the ongoing war in Ukraine, the spread of conflicts worldwide, rapid technological change, intensified disinformation campaigns, and growing pressure on critical infrastructure. He warned of hybrid threats from Russia and instability risks in Romania’s neighborhood, from Moldova and Ukraine to the Western Balkans and the South Caucasus.

“Regarding internal risks and vulnerabilities, I would emphasize the limited capacity of the public administration on multiple levels, and I will elaborate on this when discussing solutions, as well as on corruption, large-scale tax evasion, the quality of education, critical thinking and school dropout, the demographic decline, and the fragmentation of state policies in the area of technology,” Nicușor Dan said.

“We also have a relatively low level of research, development, and innovation, an area that is becoming increasingly important in global competition. And regarding society, I believe an important risk is the relatively low level of civic activity and civic engagement, which is a significant issue,” he added.

At the same time, he stressed several opportunities, such as Romania’s strategic partnerships, especially with the United States; its role in NATO and the EU; prospects for revitalizing the national defense industry; and the potential of the Port of Constanța, the Danube, and the Black Sea region.

Dan further said Romania can strengthen its position as a regional connector and leverage its competitive workforce and dynamic private tech sector. He also highlighted the potential contribution of the Romanian diaspora.

The strategy also outlines objectives across defense, foreign policy, and domestic governance. These include strengthening defense capabilities, deepening cooperation with partners, supporting Moldova and Ukraine, advancing stability in the Western Balkans, and promoting EU enlargement. The Black Sea will remain a priority area for both security and economic development.

Internally, the president said, the document prioritizes anti-corruption efforts, improved coordination between state institutions, and reforms to accelerate corruption-related court cases.

“Explicitly, the Strategy provides for the involvement of intelligence services in collecting data on corruption, without crossing the line between the intelligence system and the justice system, as well as for correcting the legislative and administrative mechanisms that delay the adjudication of corruption cases and create the public perception that nothing is happening in this area,” the Dan stated.

Economic stability, the revival of the defense industry, stronger economic diplomacy, and the attraction of foreign investment are also key goals. The president noted that Romania’s expected accession to the OECD next year will open additional opportunities.

In the end, Nicușor Dan noted the need to involve citizens and civil society in implementing the strategy and pledged support for ensuring that the commitments outlined translate into concrete results.

“Romania does not lack strategies or implementation plans,” the president told lawmakers. “What matters is whether we can put them into practice - and in me, you have a partner.”

