Paris Hilton to feature in Craiova’s IntenCity Festival with Jason Derulo, Luis Fonsi

The star socialite Paris Hilton is to DJ at the IntenCity Festival in Craiova. She was announced by Craiova mayor Lia Olguța Vasilescu, along with musical guests like Afrojack, Jason Derulo, Luis Fonsi, Modern Talking, DJ Snake, Mahmut Orhan, and Paul Van Dyk.

“In a few days we will announce the last names in the line-up, and we assure you that they are worthy of attention,” promised Antoniu Zamfir, director of the Craiova Opera, the organizer of the festival.

Hilton is one of the latest artists to be announced. She has been DJing during summers since 2012, according to Time magazine.

“I was asked to bring music for everyone,” said Marcel Avram, the agent in charge of organizing the artists’ arrival in a statement for Mediafax. “Many of the artists told me they knew nothing of Craiova before. We’re going to have some artists that even [events in] Bucharest did not manage to get,” he added.

Officials promised to transform the city in Romania’s south into an area dedicated to fun and welcoming to tourists. City representatives said they hope that over 15,000 festival-goers will attend the IntenCity music festival.

Craiova will host the IntenCity music festival between August 26 and 28. Concerts will take place at the Ion Oblemenco stadium.

(Photo source: Craiova IntenCity Facebook)