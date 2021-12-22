Wizz Air announces new flights from Cluj-Napoca, Craiova to destinations in Europe

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced the launch of five new routes from the Romanian cities of Cluj-Napoca and Craiova to destinations in Europe.

The company said it would fly from the "Avram Iancu" International Airport in Cluj to Malta (Valletta) starting March 28, 2022, and to Nice beginning August 1, Wall-street.ro reported.

Also, the air carrier will operate flights from the Craiova International Airport to Barcelona (from August 30, 2022), Paris Beauvais-Tille (August 31), and Brussels South Charleroi (August 29).

Tickets for the new routes can already be booked online on the company's website or via the app at prices starting at RON 69 (around EUR 15).

(Photo source: Darius Strazdas/Dreamstime.com)