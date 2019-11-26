MagicHome, a shelter for parents of children with cancer, opens in Bucharest

MagicHome, a shelter that will host the parents of children with cancer who go for treatment at the Fundeni Hospital in Bucharest – the biggest oncologic hospital in Romania, opened its doors officially on Tuesday, November 26. The project has been developed in two years and financed from private donations.

The MagiCAMP Association, founded by former health minister Vlad Voiculescu and journalist Melania Medeleanu, raised EUR 200,000 through a text message donation campaign, in just three weeks, in November 2017.

The MagicHome project benefited from a highly-visible media campaign, where local stars but also regular people sat for one hour in a chair next to an empty bed in a small hospital room set up at an art gallery in downtown Bucharest, showing their support for the parents of children with cancer.

The new MagicHome Fundeni has a built area of 750 sqm, 11 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and 3 kitchens, and required an investment of EUR 700,000. People who find shelter here also get psychological counseling, among others.

This is the biggest project carried out so far by the MagiCAMP Association, which also runs a summer camp for children with cancer near Bucharest and several other smaller MagicHome shelters in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Craiova, Targu Mures, Iasi, Chisinau, and Vienna.

[email protected]

(Photo source: MagiCamp Facebook page)