Romanian students spend nearly twice as much time on homework as Nordic peers, experts warn of impact on learning

Romanian students spend an average of 13 hours a week on homework, almost twice as much as their peers in Nordic countries, according to data from the OECD’s PISA 2022 study, quoted by ParentED. Finland ranks at the bottom in Europe with just six hours per week, while countries such as Switzerland, Denmark, and the Czech Republic average seven hours.

Romania is on par with Turkey, Bulgaria, and North Macedonia, but falls behind Georgia, Italy, and Albania, where students spend between 16 and 17 hours weekly.

The gap in homework time across Europe remains stark, with countries like Iceland, Norway, and Germany averaging eight hours, and several Western nations, including France and the UK, averaging 11 hours - still far below Romania’s figure.

The study found that more hours spent on lessons and homework do not necessarily lead to better academic performance.

Neuropsychiatrist Daniel Siegel, citing developmental neurobiology, warned that excessive homework can come at the expense of play and rest, which are essential for deep learning. In a relaxed state during play, children’s nervous systems function optimally, activating the brain’s frontal lobes responsible for problem-solving, reasoning, and creativity. Sacrificing this time, he says, can limit a child’s ability to learn effectively.

Siegel also stressed the importance of emotional security in a child’s development, arguing that academic pressure alone cannot guarantee performance without psychological support.

Dr. Daniel Siegel will hold a conference in Bucharest this autumn, as part of ParentEd Fest 2025.

The event will take place on October 4-5. It will bring together world-class experts in the field of raising and caring for children, such as Maggie Dent, a recognized expert in parenting and author of books on balanced child development; Dr. Laura Markham, psychologist and bestselling author on connection-based parenting; Dr. Shefali, an internationally renowned clinical psychologist, who returns to ParentED Fest for the second time; Dr. Gordon Neufeld, a psychologist specializing in child development and a pioneer in the field of attachment; and Tamara Neufeld Strijack, therapist and author.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ParentED Fest)