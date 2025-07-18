Society

One in two Romanian children left behind by migrant parents take on adult roles, Save the Children warns

18 July 2025

More than half of Romanian children left behind by parents working abroad are forced to take on adult responsibilities, while family separation often lasts for years, according to a new survey by Save the Children Romania. The organization is calling for urgent funding to support dedicated services for these children, who remain largely invisible in public policy.

The 2025 survey, based on responses from children enrolled in Save the Children programs, found that 56% have had at least one parent working abroad for more than four years. One in three children report regularly assuming adult tasks due to their parents' absence, and nearly half experience long-term separation. 

Emotional distress is common: over 22% say they feel sad, 3% report anxiety, and 1.2% feel anger at being left behind.

The data also reveal how limited contact further compounds the emotional toll. Roughly 14% of all children - and 20% of teenagers - speak with their parents only once a week or less. Only a third expect to see their parents this summer, while around 10% will travel abroad to visit them.

"Children affected by economic migration are often invisible in public policies. They deeply feel the absence of their parents and are, in many cases, forced to take on responsibilities beyond their age. We need sustainable support mechanisms that ensure their protection and emotional balance," said Gabriela Alexandrescu, Executive President of Save the Children Romania.

To address the issue, Save the Children has launched a nationwide awareness campaign titled Call Them Daily! Connection Beyond Borders. The campaign encourages migrant parents to maintain regular communication with their children, highlighting how a simple video call can make a meaningful difference. Emotional video spots, personal stories, and resources are available on the platform Copiisinguriacasa.ro.

Since launching its dedicated program in 2010, Save the Children Romania has provided psychological counseling, educational support, and legal advice to over 16,000 children and 10,500 adults. An additional 130,000 people have been directly informed about the risks of family separation, and over 5 million reached through media campaigns.

The organization is now urging the Romanian government to prioritize children left behind in public policy, including through systematic identification, stronger collaboration between schools and social services, ongoing psychosocial support, and increased funding, particularly from EU sources, to strengthen child protection infrastructure.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Close/Dreamstime.com)

