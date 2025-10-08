Romania’s Parapet and Kreutzpointner Energy complete 40 MW solar plant in Germany, more coming

Romanian renewable energy contractor Parapet and German electrical engineering firm Kreutzpointner Energy said they recently completed a 40 MWp photovoltaic power plant near Friedland, in Lower Saxony, Germany. They are now working on two other solar plants.

The Friedland project marks the first of three large-scale solar parks the partners are developing in Germany. Construction is now underway on two additional photovoltaic plants near Zahna and Listerfehrda, with capacities of 41 MWp and 31 MWp, respectively, expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Together, the three sites will provide a total installed capacity of 112 MWp. The beneficiaries of the projects are German companies active in the energy and pension fund management sectors.

Across all three locations, a total of 65,400 bifacial solar modules are being installed on fixed structures, covering roughly 30 hectares. Electrical work includes internal medium-voltage cabling, inverter connections, and complete DC wiring. For the Friedland project alone, the installation required about 500,000 meters of 1x6mm² string cable.

“The three projects in Germany mark seven years of close collaboration with our partners at Kreutzpointner Energy, with whom we have surpassed 1,200 MWp installed in photovoltaics, consolidating our position as a relevant player in the European market,” said Andrada Moldovan, CEO of Parapet.

“Germany is a strategic market for us, not only due to the scale of the projects but also because of its openness to innovative solutions, including hybrid systems and energy storage. In this regard, we are expanding our office in this country, responding to the growing demand for such projects and making a long-term investment in Western markets,” she added.

The three photovoltaic parks will generate more than 110 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of renewable electricity per year, enough to power tens of thousands of households while cutting carbon dioxide emissions by over 33,600 tons annually, the companies said.

Parapet is an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) contractor in the renewable energy sector, with offices in Romania, in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest, and branches in Germany and Italy. It specializes in civil construction, electrical construction, and installation services, providing turnkey solutions through EPC/BoP/BoS.

Parapet’s portfolio includes over 350 photovoltaic, wind, or hybrid projects.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Parapet)