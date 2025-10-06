Romania’s Gravity Research secures RON 7.6 mln to develop AI platform for solar energy optimization

Gravity Research, a technology startup based in Cluj-Napoca and founded by entrepreneur Erik Barna, has secured RON 7.6 million in funding to develop an artificial intelligence-powered software solution for optimizing solar energy production in photovoltaic parks. The project, called Heliotech.ai, is co-financed through the Smart Growth, Digitalization, and Financial Instruments Program 2021–2027 (PCIDIF).

According to the company, the Heliotech.ai platform aims to optimize energy production through advanced AI algorithms that can anticipate and correct production imbalances, detect anomalies, and maximize the return on investment in renewable energy.

“This funding allows us to accelerate research and deliver cutting-edge technology in a field where efficiency is crucial – green energy. Our goal is to help photovoltaic park operators achieve more stable, predictable, and profitable energy production while contributing to the energy transition and European sustainability objectives,” said Erik Barna, founder of Gravity Research.

The solution will include functionalities such as controlled curtailment to reduce energy losses, production ramp smoothing to stabilize the grid, energy arbitrage through battery storage, and smart sensor monitoring for early detection of issues.

The project will be implemented between September 29, 2025, and September 28, 2027.

Gravity Research is part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem developed by Erik Barna, who is known for founding Life Is Hard, 24Broker.ro, and Cluj Archi.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)