Deposit Return System for packaging still faces uncertain calendar in Romania

The 18-month deadline for the implementation of the Deposit Return System (DRS) for packaging, proposed by retailers, is not acceptable for the Romanian state, the minister of environment Barna Tanczos said.

He was speaking to journalists after the Government approved the state's subscription as a 20% shareholder of the body supposed to manage the scheme, beside associations of FMCG producers and retailers.

"I told them several times that [18 months] is an unacceptable term for the Romanian state. We held several meetings with these associations, we asked them for a revision of the business plan and the implementation deadline, we will probably receive next week, maximum in two weeks, a revised program for implementing the system in Romania," minister Barna Tanczos said, quoted by Agerpres.

The Government adopted, on October 4, 2021, the decision regulating the Deposit-Return System for primary packaging, which pays a guarantee of RON 0.5 for any packaging of beverage purchased.

The provisions of the ordinance are applicable to non-reusable packaging of glass, plastic or metal, with volumes between 0.1 litres and 3 litres, inclusive, used to place on the national market beer, beer mixes, alcoholic beverage mixes, cider, other fermented beverages, juices, nectars, soft drinks, mineral waters and drinking waters of all kinds, wines and spirits.

According to the document, the entire waste collection infrastructure in stores will be organized by a single system operator, as in other states where the system already operates.

This operator will be a non-profit entity bringing together producers or their representatives, retailers, but also the Romanian state - with a share of 20%.

(Photo: Brunohaver/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com