(P) Romanian Fitpass launched live online workouts in partnership with Romania Insider

Romania insider has started a fitness collaboration with Fitpass.ro, a Romanian fitness startup that sells a fitness subscriptions that provide access to 100s of fitness locations in Romania. As gyms & Fitness studios across the country were forced to shut down because of the recent pandemic, Fitpass created a solution where their partners could offer their classes online.

There are many benefits to live online workouts from Fitpass. Participants can easily access 100s of quality workouts from the comfort of their home with trainers who can follow their progress in real-time. This allows the coaches to correct, motivate, and push the participants while also creating a social, fun and energy-filled environment.

Fitpass has on-boarded over 20 fitness partners who offer 200 live online classes per week. The activities they offer range from yoga, pilates, HIIT, strength training, aerobics, meditation and much more. More partners are added every week with the goal to offer the widest range of fitness activities in Romania. Fitpass can be bought online by individuals or by companies who want to offer it to their employees as a benefit.

Fitpass offers 3 online subscriptions: Base (8 visits, 99 Lei), Core+ (16 visits, 149 Lei) and Athlete (24 visits, 199 Lei). The online subscriptions enable members to access all of Fitpass online fitness partners across Romania. These subscriptions can be bought and used by anyone irrespective of where they live.

Below you find the list of partners and activities that will be provided to Romania Insider readers:

