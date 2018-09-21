(P) InterContinental Bucharest reopens Brunchissimo at Corso Brasserie – Parents love it, kids adore it

“Parents love it, kids adore it!” is the motto of the 6th edition of Brunchissimo, the elegant Sunday Brunch, hosted by InterContinental Bucharest at the Corso Brasserie, every Sunday starting at 12:30 p.m. till 16:30 p.m.

What would you say about a Sunday afternoon with champagne, sparkling wine, seafood, fresh oysters, shrimps, live cooking areas, but also a full buffet of colorful fresh salads in Spanish style or noble Italian cheese? The cheese stand will attract you with mini-mozzarella, mini-burrata and mini-ricotta and the experience will be stronger with mouth-watering cold cuts.

If you are in the mood for a fancier dish then your expectations will be rewarded with delicacies such as Beef Wellington, truffle gnocchi, and salmon in salt crust, duck confit, rabbit with herbs and many other food specialties.

Now, be prepared for a sweet journey! The passionate pastry chefs of the hotel will amaze you with their sweet delicacies such as macaroons, caramel candies, chocolate cakes, tiramisu and pies, not to speak about the live pancake station! The chocolate fountain with fresh fruits and marshmallows, the ice cream bar from Antica Gelateria del Corso, the popcorn machine and the cotton candy will be for sure the most appreciated by the little ones.

As we continue our journey through the ‘culinary paradise’, you will be welcomed with a glass of Veuve Clicquot champagne and enjoy sparkling wine during your stay together with the most Instagram-able coffee – ‘selfieccino’ and other temptations to stay longer.

Get the rhythm of the music with Jazzy Jo and Robert Patai for four hours of good vibe!

And if you are not going to feel like Alice in Wonderland or like Dorothy amazed by the Wizard of Oz, then the children will be happy for sure to play with Super ZAPA the famous character full of energy from Radio Itsy Bitsy, so they will play the childhood games and never get bored. Noriel is the play partner to offer kids toy prizes and the newest toys and games to try during Brunchissimo.

Happy kids, happy parents!

As Brunchissimo is kids friendly, children up to 10 will benefit from free entrance and 50% discount up to 14. For teenagers and adults, the price is 250 RON/pers.

Parking is free upon availability in front of the hotel or at a charge – 5 RON per hour in the public underground parking, with direct access in the hotel lobby.

’Brunchissimo, Parents love it, Kids adore it’, is more than a motto it’s a Sunday vibe at InterContinental Bucharest.

For more details or to book a table, call 0799 994 995 or can book online.

(p) – This article is an advertorial.