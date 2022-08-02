Timisoara City Hall has sent almost 2,000 notices to the owners of dilapidated buildings in the city after none of them signed up for the restoration program put in place by mayor Dominic Fritz and his administration.

The mayor of Timisoara posted a message on his Facebook page on Monday, August 1, reminding owners that they are obliged to start the process of restoring their buildings’ facades by November 15, whether or not they make use of City Hall’s help.

If they fail to do so, they risk paying a tax of up to 500% from January 1, 2023 onwards, according to News.ro.

"We are taxing the inaction of the owners, but we are also coming up with a financial support tool for those who agree to rehabilitate the historic building they live in," says the mayor.

"Owners of historic buildings who decide to rehabilitate their building can seek both advice and financial support from the City Hall’s Historic Buildings and Monuments Rehabilitation Office in Traian Square, regardless of whether or not they have received a notice."

Dominic Fritz motivates his administration’s mixed taxation and support policy as a means to save the architectural identity of Timisoara:

"Without bringing back the aesthetic component in public spaces we will lose the soul of the city, our connection to the past, the architectural and cultural heritage of Timișoara that we are so proud of. Together we will restore Timișoara's beauty."

According to News.ro, historic buildings located in the Cetate, Iosefin, Traian, or Elisabetin areas, are eligible for City Hall’s aid, being offered a 20% grant with 80% reimbursable or 50% reimbursable financing, depending on the building’s location.

Those who apply to the program benefit from a five-year tax exemption.

The Historic Buildings and Monuments Rehabilitation Office can be contacted by phone at 0752 224 171 and 0374 555 160, or by email at reabilitare.monumente@primariatm.ro, and their schedule is Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 4 pm.

(Photo source: Mikaks | Dreamstime.com)