Culture

Northern Romania: Refurbishment of Braunstein Palace in Iaşi completed

15 March 2022
The consolidation and refurbishment works on the Braunstein Palace in Iaşi, in northeastern Romania, ended after a project amounting to RON 22.8 million (approximately EUR 4.63 million).

The project was financed through the European Regional Development Fund, the 2014-2020 Regional Operational Program.

The palace is to host the French, German, and Italian cultural centers, according to plans of the Iaşi City Hall.

“The presence of this building at the heart of the city, the fact that it could be seen in very many old photos but also the fact that it withstood the passing of time were our most important arguments in introducing this European project to refurbish and consolidate it. […] We want to bring European culture here, at home. We will bring here the French Cultural Center, alongside the German and Italian ones,” Iaşi mayor Mihai Chirica said.

The palace will open to visitors during weekends, between 10:00 and 15:00, the City Hall said.

The palace was built at the start of the 20th century on the site of several properties owned by entrepreneur Adolf Braunstein. In time, the building served as a hotel, bank, and party HQ. During the communist period, it was nationalized and hosted a store.

(Photo: Primăria Municipiului Iași Facebook Page)

