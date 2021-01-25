Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 08:18
Business

Romanian startup raises EUR 400,000 on SeedBlink in just three hours

25 January 2021
Oveit, a Romanian startup that develops a Live Stream Shopping platform – Streams.Live, raised EUR 400,000 from 44 investors on the local equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink in less than three hours from launching the campaign.

Oveit raised EUR 500,000 in total, the remaining EUR 100,000 coming from four of the company's private investors.

The campaign started officially on Thursday, January 21, and Oveit reached the target in less than three hours from the public launch.

"We are extremely happy for the increased interest in Streams.Live and we want to thank all those who got involved and made this possible in record time. We strongly believe in the potential of Streams.Live technology and the funding from SeedBlink will help us to expand globally and continue to work on defining the new experiential era for the e-commerce industry," said Mihai Dragan, COO & co-founder of Oveit.

This financing round is the thirtieth successful financing campaign on the SeedBlink platform, the Romanian startup facilitating investments of over EUR 10 million so far.

(Photo source: the company)

