Romanian startup raises EUR 400,000 on SeedBlink in just three hours

Oveit, a Romanian startup that develops a Live Stream Shopping platform – Streams.Live, raised EUR 400,000 from 44 investors on the local equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink in less than three hours from launching the campaign.

Oveit raised EUR 500,000 in total, the remaining EUR 100,000 coming from four of the company's private investors.

The campaign started officially on Thursday, January 21, and Oveit reached the target in less than three hours from the public launch.

"We are extremely happy for the increased interest in Streams.Live and we want to thank all those who got involved and made this possible in record time. We strongly believe in the potential of Streams.Live technology and the funding from SeedBlink will help us to expand globally and continue to work on defining the new experiential era for the e-commerce industry," said Mihai Dragan, COO & co-founder of Oveit.

This financing round is the thirtieth successful financing campaign on the SeedBlink platform, the Romanian startup facilitating investments of over EUR 10 million so far.

(Photo source: the company)