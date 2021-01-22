RO telecom startup starts equity crowdfunding campaign on SeedBlink

Romanian startup Benefito Mobile, a virtual mobile operator (MVNO), aims to raise EUR 150,000 on SeedBlink, the largest crowdfunding platform for tech companies in Southeast Europe.

The listing of Benefito Mobile, a service launched by two Romanian telecom specialists, will take place on Tuesday, January 26.

In exchange for this funding, the founders of Benefito Mobile will sell 10,000 shares representing 5.3% of the capital. The investment will finance the launch in the second quarter of 2021 of the first prepaid card in Romania through which customers receive mobile credit when purchasing products and services.

Through the Benefito Mobile card, online and offline retailers will offer different benefits, appreciated by customers, such as recharging their mobile phone credit. Free credit becomes a reward for customer loyalty - so people who buy more from partner retailers receive more benefits for the money they spent.

Benefito Mobile collaborates with Bonusway and Cashback World, international cashback platforms that have partnerships with hundreds of retailers, and uses the Telekom Romania Mobile Communications network.

Benefito Mobile is a brand owned by Goil Services Romania, a company founded in April 2018, controlled by Goil Power Italy (majority shareholder), Marian Velicu, and Marius Ionescu.

Marian Velicu and Marius Ionescu are two of the most reputable specialists in Romanian telecom, with 40, respectively 30 years of experience in the field. Together they own about 36% of the company. The two managers launched together in 2012 Veridian - the first Mobile Virtual Net-work Enabler (MVNE)/Virtual Network Aggregator in Romania.

Benefito Mobile recently drew another financing worth EUR 150,000 from local investment fund ROCA X.

“The listing on SeedBlink comes just a few weeks after we attracted investment from the Roca X fund, which is a confirmation of the fact that our project is a viable one and has high potential. These financings will support us in launching the first prepaid mobile phone card in Romania to create a convergence between the telecommunications and retail fields,” said Marian Velicu, co-founder and president of Goil Services Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)