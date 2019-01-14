Films competing for 2019 Oscars screened in Bucharest this weekend

Several films competing for this year’s Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film will be screened in Bucharest between January 17 and January 20 as part of the Oscar Weekend event. The films will be screened at the Elvire Popesco cinema.

The public can see six of the nine films shortlisted in the Best Foreign Language Film category. These are: Gustav Möller’s The Guilty, the winner of the Sundance World Cinema Audience Award; Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters, the 2018 Palme d’Or winner; Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War, the 2018 winner for Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival; Lee Chang-dong’s Burning; Nadine Labaki’s Capharnaüm, the winner of the Cannes Jury Prize; and Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, the winner of a host of awards, including the 2018 Golden Lion and the 2019 Golden Globe for Best Director and Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film.

Radu Jude’s I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians, the winner of the grand prize at the 2018 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and Romania’s proposal for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, will also be screened.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbook.ro and at the ticket office of Elvire Popesco cinema. The program is available here.

The nominations for this year’s Oscars will be announced on January 22.

(Still from Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War; photo source: curzonartificialeye.com )

