Romanian proptech startup VAUNT enters US market with first New York client

Romanian proptech startup VAUNT has signed its first client in the United States, marking a major step in its international expansion strategy. The company announced a partnership with New York-based real estate brokerage and relocation firm Pinpointe Group, which will use VAUNT's integrated sales and marketing platform.

The partnership brings VAUNT's technology to the US market, where it has been adapted to meet local industry requirements and integrated into Pinpointe's existing systems and workflows.

Pinpointe helps individuals and companies relocate to New York City, working with developers and property owners to simplify the process of finding and securing housing. Through VAUNT's platform, the company will be able to manage properties, send proposals, match clients with available units, run marketing campaigns, generate reports, and handle contracts from a single interface.

The US expansion follows several strategic moves by VAUNT, including participation in the Catalyst NYC 2025 accelerator program, the appointment of two US-based advisors, the registration of a US trademark, and the organization of industry events in New York.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Pinpointe, we couldn’t have found a better partner for our US launch. Their invaluable market insights allowed us to fine-tune our platform to align with local industry standards,” said Irina Constantin, CEO & co-founder of VAUNT. “We are already in advanced negotiations with two additional prospective clients and remain highly optimistic about our trajectory in the United States.”

In turn, Rachel Fiegler, co-founder of Pinpointe, said the platform offers a fresh approach to real estate technology and helps the company match clients with apartments more efficiently, speeding up the relocation process.

Founded by Irina Constantin and Răzvan Mitre, VAUNT provides sales and marketing software for residential real estate developers and brokerages. It serves developers and agencies across Romania, Moldova, and Latvia, and now the US.

The startup continues to grow in the local market. VAUNT representatives said it is now the preferred tool of over 90 developers and agencies that manage approximately 100,000 assets through the platform, representing close to EUR 11 billion in value.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)