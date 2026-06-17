Romanian handball player Lorena Ostase nominated for EHF Excellence Awards 2026

Romania’s Lorena Ostase has been nominated for the EHF Excellence Awards 2026, the annual distinctions recognizing the best performers in European handball. The nomination was announced by the Romanian Handball Federation (FRH), which hailed the recognition as a significant achievement for Romanian handball.

Ostase, who plays as a pivot for Romania's national team and for CS Gloria Bistrița, is among six nominees selected for her position as part of the EHF's Team of the Season voting process.

“Congratulations, Lorena Ostase! […] We are proud to see the performances of Romanian handball recognized at the highest European level," the Romanian Handball Federation said.

The European Handball Federation (EHF) announced the nominees for both the women's and men's EHF Excellence Awards, which honor the top players of the 2025/26 season based on their performances in national team competitions and European club tournaments.

Public voting opens on June 17 through the Home of Handball mobile application and will remain open until June 21.

According to the EHF, 16 countries are represented among the women's nominees. France leads the rankings with 10 nominations, followed by Norway and Denmark with six each.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Flaviu Buboi)