Organizers of Untold festival in Romania highlight heightened safety measures

Cluj-Napoca will host the 9th edition of the Untold music festival between August 8-11, and organizers have said that increased safety measures are in place. Over 250 national and international artists will perform during Untold for four days and nights.

Thousands of employees from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including the General Directorate of Operational Management, Romanian Gendarmerie, Romanian Police, General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, National Anti-Drug Agency, Organized Crime Brigade, and local police forces, will be present throughout the four days of the festival to ensure all attendees respect safety measures. Additionally, numerous private security agents will help maintain order and tranquility within the event perimeter.

Additionally, for the first time, organizers will implement a video surveillance system at Cluj-Arena to monitor the number of fans at the Mainstage in real-time. Sixteen people meter systems will be installed for this purpose.

This year's event features several stages, special music spots, over 70 vendors, a Fashion Village, dozens of partner activations, performers, and dancers parading through the festival. 380 trucks were needed to bring all the logistics of the festival. The festival spans an area of 235,000 square meters and expects hundreds of thousands of participants over the four days and nights of magic.

The main stage, which weighs over 500 tons, will feature over 900 square meters of LED screens, 110 meters in width, and 30 meters in depth. The energy used at the main stage comes from renewable sources as well.

According to the organizers, this year’s edition of the Untold festival is 99% sold out. At the press conference, they also discussed preparations for next year's edition when the festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary. The first tickets for the 2025 edition will go on sale starting this weekend.

Sam Smith, Lenny Kravitz, Burna Boy, and a lineup featuring the world's biggest DJs: Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Alok, Steve Aoki, Lost Frequencies, Timmy Trumpet, FISHER, Carl Cox, Solomun, Black Coffee will perform during Untold this year.

(Photo source: Untold on Facebook)