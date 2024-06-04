Hungary's Orban "able and willing" to back Romania's Iohannis for top NATO seat

"We are able and willing to support the President of Romania for the position of Secretary General of NATO," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on June 3 while campaigning for the Hungarian Party UDMR in Salonta, in Bihor county.

Orban explained that his position on the war in Ukraine diverging from that of Romanian authorities should not generate tensions because Hungary's good faith is seen in the support extended to president Klaus Iohannis and to Romania in general for Schengen accession.

But "for us, the Hungarians, it is all the more important to stay out of the war because all our problems come from the war," Orban argued, quoted by G4media.

"Even if there is a difference between the Romanian and Hungarian governments regarding their positions on the war [in Ukraine] and the peace, please send as many pro-peace Hungarian MPs to the EP because it is possible that these elections will decide whether Europe can remain outside the war or stumble into it," Hungary's PM Orban argued.

(Photo: Gints Ivuskans/ Dreamstime)

