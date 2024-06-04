Politics

Hungary's Orban "able and willing" to back Romania's Iohannis for top NATO seat

04 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"We are able and willing to support the President of Romania for the position of Secretary General of NATO," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on June 3 while campaigning for the Hungarian Party UDMR in Salonta, in Bihor county.

Orban explained that his position on the war in Ukraine diverging from that of Romanian authorities should not generate tensions because Hungary's good faith is seen in the support extended to president Klaus Iohannis and to Romania in general for Schengen accession.

But "for us, the Hungarians, it is all the more important to stay out of the war because all our problems come from the war," Orban argued, quoted by G4media.

"Even if there is a difference between the Romanian and Hungarian governments regarding their positions on the war [in Ukraine] and the peace, please send as many pro-peace Hungarian MPs to the EP because it is possible that these elections will decide whether Europe can remain outside the war or stumble into it," Hungary's PM Orban argued.

(Photo: Gints Ivuskans/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Politics

Hungary's Orban "able and willing" to back Romania's Iohannis for top NATO seat

04 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"We are able and willing to support the President of Romania for the position of Secretary General of NATO," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on June 3 while campaigning for the Hungarian Party UDMR in Salonta, in Bihor county.

Orban explained that his position on the war in Ukraine diverging from that of Romanian authorities should not generate tensions because Hungary's good faith is seen in the support extended to president Klaus Iohannis and to Romania in general for Schengen accession.

But "for us, the Hungarians, it is all the more important to stay out of the war because all our problems come from the war," Orban argued, quoted by G4media.

"Even if there is a difference between the Romanian and Hungarian governments regarding their positions on the war [in Ukraine] and the peace, please send as many pro-peace Hungarian MPs to the EP because it is possible that these elections will decide whether Europe can remain outside the war or stumble into it," Hungary's PM Orban argued.

(Photo: Gints Ivuskans/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2024
Defense
Finnish jets arrive in Romania for NATO Air Shielding mission
04 June 2024
Environment
Bucharest Green Belt civic initiative finds support across political spectrum as PM also signs memorandum
03 June 2024
Transport
Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct Bucharest-Baku flights
03 June 2024
Entertainment
Bucharest City Hall announces extra public transport services for Coldplay concerts
03 June 2024
Transport
Romania confirms EUR 224 mln long-distance train contract with Polish PESA
31 May 2024
Culture
Romanian actor Ioachim Ciobanu starring in Netflix series “Eric” alongside Benedict Cumberbatch
31 May 2024
M&A
Italian group Intesa Sanpaolo enters top 10 of banks in Romania after First Bank acquisition
31 May 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom becomes largest electric mobility player in Romania after Renovatio Asset Management acquisition