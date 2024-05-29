Romanian president under pressure to leave NATO top job race, Politico says

Amid very little support from other states, Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis faces pressure to pull out of the race to lead NATO, Politico.eu reported. Since announcing his bid, the Romanian leader has only gotten Hungary’s support, compared to 29 countries backing the Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte.

Still, “behind the scenes, a number of EU officials and diplomats believe Iohannis is playing the long game and is using his NATO bid to position himself for another senior EU role,” Politico said.

Romania’s Klaus Iohannis was mentioned as an alternative for the European Commission president seat. Another option, according to the same source, is that he becomes the EU’s defense commissioner.

Politico believes that quitting the race ahead of the European top job race and before the NATO summit in July “will give Iohannis some goodwill with Western allies, which he could cash in during the top job discussions.”

In a response for Politico.eu, however, the Romanian Presidential Administration rejected assertions that he was under pressure to leave the race: “There is no such pressure regarding the withdrawal of candidacy. This is the official response of the Presidential Administration.”

Politico previously listed Iohannis among possible candidates to replace Ursula von der Leyen at the helm of the European Commission.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis officially announced his bid for the position of NATO secretary general in March this year.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)