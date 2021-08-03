RO Liberal party leader prepares to defend his seat

Ludovic Orban, the leader of the senior ruling party in Romania - the National Liberal Party (PNL), reportedly prepares to defend his seat in front of those who have already criticized him for the lower than expected score in last fall's general elections, G4media.ro reported.

Maintaining his position would keep him in the race for the 2024 presidential elections.

In the December 6 general elections, the National Liberal Party (PNL) received fewer votes than its main rival, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and Orban had to give up on leading a new Government to smoothen the coalition with the reformist block USR-PLUS.

As the Liberals' Congress approaches, some regional organizations began expressing their support for Orban.

The move coincides with prime minister Florin Citu, Orban's successor as head of the Government, expressing higher political ambitions.

A stronger position within PNL would help Citu pursue deeper reforms. "I would have gone deeper, but I had no political support," he said in an interview, speaking of the wages and bonuses in the budgetary sector.

He also recently said that he would run for a top position in the party, "other than the one I currently hold."

PM Citu is currently one of PNL's vice-presidents. PM Citu also said that PNL should hold a Congress and elect new leadership as soon as the vaccination campaign allows it.

He avoided openly criticizing PNL leader Orban, and underlined the latter's support in Parliament, where the 2021 budget was passed quickly and with no amendments.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]