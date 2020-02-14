Orange returns to growth in Romania in fourth quarter of 2019

Orange Romania, the leader of the local telecom market, recorded a turnover of EUR 299 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, up by 2.4% compared to the same period of 2018, the company announced in a press release.
Orange thus returned to growth after three consecutive quarters in which its local business declined because of a new cut in the mobile termination rates.
The company’s turnover for 2019 amounted to EUR 1.11 billion, down by 1.1% compared to 2018.
At the end of December 2019, Orange had 10.94 million clients in Romania, up by 1.7% compared to December 2018. The fastest-growing segments for the company were the fixed broadband internet (23% more clients year-on-year) and cable TV (7% more clients yoy).
The mobile data consumption in the Orange network increased in 2019 by 37% compared to 2018.
At the end of the year, Orange’s 4G network covered 98.13% of Romania’s population and 100% of the urban population. Last year, the company also launched 5G services based on the existing network, which were available in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi.
