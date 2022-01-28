Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/28/2022 - 08:23
Business

Municipality of Oradea in western Romania pours EUR 14.8 mln in intermodal transport hub

28 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Oradea City Hall has started a project of EUR 14.8 mln, financed from European funds (EUR 10 mln) and the local budget (EUR 4.8 mln), for the construction of an intermodal transport centre with easy access to transport road and railway in the area of the CFR Station Episcopia Bihor. The duration of the investment is 24 months.

Funding will be provided through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program 2014-2020, Priority Axis 2 - Development of a multimodal, quality, sustainable and efficient transport system, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The integration with the cargo terminal at Oradea airport is also envisaged.

''Given that construction will soon begin on the cargo terminal at Oradea Airport, we hope that this year we will begin construction on the intermodal terminal so that Oradea becomes a hub between freight carriers both on railway, road and air. It is very important that this terminal is located near the road connecting the city belt and the Transylvania highway, being practically connected to the European road network of highways,'' said Florin Birta, mayor of Oradea.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oradea.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/10/2022 - 15:03
13 January 2022
RI +
Air travel: Routes from Romania announced for 2022 & the airport reopening planned for this spring
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/28/2022 - 08:23
Business

Municipality of Oradea in western Romania pours EUR 14.8 mln in intermodal transport hub

28 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Oradea City Hall has started a project of EUR 14.8 mln, financed from European funds (EUR 10 mln) and the local budget (EUR 4.8 mln), for the construction of an intermodal transport centre with easy access to transport road and railway in the area of the CFR Station Episcopia Bihor. The duration of the investment is 24 months.

Funding will be provided through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program 2014-2020, Priority Axis 2 - Development of a multimodal, quality, sustainable and efficient transport system, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The integration with the cargo terminal at Oradea airport is also envisaged.

''Given that construction will soon begin on the cargo terminal at Oradea Airport, we hope that this year we will begin construction on the intermodal terminal so that Oradea becomes a hub between freight carriers both on railway, road and air. It is very important that this terminal is located near the road connecting the city belt and the Transylvania highway, being practically connected to the European road network of highways,'' said Florin Birta, mayor of Oradea.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oradea.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/10/2022 - 15:03
13 January 2022
RI +
Air travel: Routes from Romania announced for 2022 & the airport reopening planned for this spring
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks