Municipality of Oradea in western Romania pours EUR 14.8 mln in intermodal transport hub

Oradea City Hall has started a project of EUR 14.8 mln, financed from European funds (EUR 10 mln) and the local budget (EUR 4.8 mln), for the construction of an intermodal transport centre with easy access to transport road and railway in the area of the CFR Station Episcopia Bihor. The duration of the investment is 24 months.

Funding will be provided through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program 2014-2020, Priority Axis 2 - Development of a multimodal, quality, sustainable and efficient transport system, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The integration with the cargo terminal at Oradea airport is also envisaged.

''Given that construction will soon begin on the cargo terminal at Oradea Airport, we hope that this year we will begin construction on the intermodal terminal so that Oradea becomes a hub between freight carriers both on railway, road and air. It is very important that this terminal is located near the road connecting the city belt and the Transylvania highway, being practically connected to the European road network of highways,'' said Florin Birta, mayor of Oradea.

