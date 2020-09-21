Romanian opposition parties sign agreement before local elections

Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu announced a post-election agreement with former PM Victor Ponta's Pro Romania party - a satellite spun off the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in 2017.

PSD and Pro Romania will attempt to form the majority in local and county councils after the September 27 local elections, Agerpres reported, according to Hotnews.ro.

Since Ponta separated from PSD, the Social Democrats have changed their leader (twice).

PSD and Pro Romania will, however, decide at a local level whether to form majorities together, and the Social Democrats are also free to seek other alliances as well, according to Ciolacu.

"It is for the first time in 30 years when the decision was for each organization to make its own local alliances. Indeed, a few days ago, I signed with Victor Ponta an agreement to create majorities in the county councils, the local councils, a kind of post-election agreement," Ciolacu said on Saturday, September 19, in Pitesti.

He stressed that PSD would run alone in the general elections this December.

"And you saw the decision of the National Political Committee to go alone for the December 6 elections, in a way mirroring Gabriela Firea's decision to run alone for the Bucharest City Hall," he added.

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)