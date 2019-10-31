One United Properties gets permit for office-residential project in Bucharest

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties, controlled by local investors Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Căpitanu, announced that it obtained the building permit for the mixed-use project One Verdi Park that will include office and residential units.

The project is located on Barbu Văcărescu Boulevard in the northern part of Bucharest. The project envisages the construction of two towers: one for offices and the other one for apartments, 75 meters high each, which will be connected by a 2,200 sqm retail gallery.

The office tower will have a gross leasable area of 21,000 sqm and the residential tower will have 134 apartments.

"With the growing trend for revitalizing Bucharest’s former industrial platforms, we also noticed the tenants’ concern for improving the quality of the work environment. Thus, we developed the concept One Verdi Park, which is part of the company's strategy to develop multifunctional projects, such as One Cotroceni Park or One Floreasca City. This project facilitates access to green areas, incorporating a variety of services for the health and nutrition of the employees,” said Victor Căpitanu, co-founder of One United Properties.

