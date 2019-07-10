RO developer One United Properties owners bring in new partners

The founders and majority shareholders of local real estate developer One United Properties, Victor Căpitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, have further diluted their holdings to 86% after bringing in 24 new investors in the company, most of them Romanian entrepreneurs, Economica.net reported.
“We have brought in more Romanian entrepreneurs in the recent period, which is a relatively cheap method of financing. In any case, it is preferable to bonds. The first bond issue, EUR 20 million that we issued, was fully subscribed by a Polish investor - but it came at a high price. That is why we prefer banks or attracting shareholders in the company,” explained Victor Căpitanu.
The group in developing residential, office, retail, and logistics properties and has a portfolio of ongoing projects and projects in the pipeline worth EUR 1 billion.
(Photo: Shutterstock)