Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 08:19
Real Estate
Romanian developer One United has EUR 220 mln office projects under development
02 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties has office projects totaling 150,000 sqm under development or in the pipeline in Bucharest, to be completed in the next five years. The total investment in these projects amount to EUR 220 million, One United co-founder Andrei Diaconescu said in a meeting with the press, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

“Besides the One Tower building site, we will start two more big projects this fall: One Cotroceni Park – 80,000 sqm and One Verdi Park – 20,000 sqm, totaling EUR 220 million investments. We expect One Tower to generate about EUR 6 million in yearly rents and its value to reach EUR 90 million in two years,” Diaconescu said.

One Tower is part of One Floreasca City, a mixed real estate project developed on the former Automatica industrial platform on Calea Floreasca. The project also includes residential buildings and retail spaces. Work on One Tower should be completed by the end of 2020.

One United Properties was founded by Romanian investors Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Capitanu. The company started as a residential developer and then launched office and logistics divisions. The office projects are developed through One United Offices, in which real estate investor Ionut Dumitrescu is also a partner.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 08:19
Real Estate
Romanian developer One United has EUR 220 mln office projects under development
02 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties has office projects totaling 150,000 sqm under development or in the pipeline in Bucharest, to be completed in the next five years. The total investment in these projects amount to EUR 220 million, One United co-founder Andrei Diaconescu said in a meeting with the press, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

“Besides the One Tower building site, we will start two more big projects this fall: One Cotroceni Park – 80,000 sqm and One Verdi Park – 20,000 sqm, totaling EUR 220 million investments. We expect One Tower to generate about EUR 6 million in yearly rents and its value to reach EUR 90 million in two years,” Diaconescu said.

One Tower is part of One Floreasca City, a mixed real estate project developed on the former Automatica industrial platform on Calea Floreasca. The project also includes residential buildings and retail spaces. Work on One Tower should be completed by the end of 2020.

One United Properties was founded by Romanian investors Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Capitanu. The company started as a residential developer and then launched office and logistics divisions. The office projects are developed through One United Offices, in which real estate investor Ionut Dumitrescu is also a partner.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

01 October 2019
Politics
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Romania’s Govt.
01 October 2019
Business
Over 37,000 Romanian IT specialists left the country in 20 years, 30% went to US and Canada, 13% to UK
01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s ruling party, ready to send new controversial proposal for EU commissioner seat
01 October 2019
Business
Appliance producer opens first Industry 4.0 factory in Romania after EUR 150 mln investment
01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president asks anti-organized crime head to step down over notorious murder case investigation
01 October 2019
Entertainment
Funny or not? Romanian gets oath certificate signed by priest that he will stop drinking alcohol, except…
30 September 2019
Politics
EC incoming president asks Romania and Hungary for “suitable nominees” for commissioner positions
30 September 2019
Social
New university year starts in Romania: How many students and what do they study?

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40