Romanian developer One United tops up dividend distributed out of 2025 profit

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) is considering distributing a supplementary amount of RON 48.15 million (over EUR 9 million) in the first half of this year, in the form of a gross dividend of RON 0.4400 per share corresponding to a 1.5% yield for the current market price, according to Profit.ro.

This would be the second transfer after, at the end of last year, One United distributed RON 39.4 million as partial dividends based on the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on October 15.

Thus, the gross dividend distributed in the two tranches is RON 0.8000 per share, resulting in a 38.83% payout ratio.

The company's consolidated net profit was RON 427.07 million in 2025, but the individual net result, the one on the basis of which dividends are granted, was RON 225.45 million. Of this, the amount of RON 11.6 million was set aside for the legal reserve, the distributable profit remaining at RON 213.78 million.

The company’s market capitalisation is RON 3.2 billion (EUR 600 million), after the price of its shares rose by over 50% y/y to RON 28.8.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)