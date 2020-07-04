RO developer gets building permit for boutique residential project in northern Bucharest

One United Properties continues the series of real estate developments under the umbrella of the Neo brand, a division launched in the second half of 2018 and dedicated to smaller-sized exclusivist boutique residential projects, the developer announced.

According to the source, the company has received the building permit for the Neo Floreasca Lake project, the most exclusive residential development on the banks of Lake Floreasca.

“Neo is an exclusive boutique brand, which focuses only on very good or exceptional areas, in all of Bucharest’s districts, on land plots between 2,000 and 4,000 sqm,” explained Victor Capitanu, co-founder of One United Properties.

“With the Neo brand we target customers with medium to large, large and very high incomes,” he added.

The delivery of the Neo Floreasca Lake project is estimated for Q2 2022.

Over 20% of the units in this project have already been pre-contracted before the start of construction.

(Photo: Pixabay)

