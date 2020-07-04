Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 08:20
Real Estate
RO developer gets building permit for boutique residential project in northern Bucharest
07 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One United Properties continues the series of real estate developments under the umbrella of the Neo brand, a division launched in the second half of 2018 and dedicated to smaller-sized exclusivist boutique residential projects, the developer announced.

According to the source, the company has received the building permit for the Neo Floreasca Lake project, the most exclusive residential development on the banks of Lake Floreasca.

“Neo is an exclusive boutique brand, which focuses only on very good or exceptional areas, in all of Bucharest’s districts, on land plots between 2,000 and 4,000 sqm,” explained Victor Capitanu, co-founder of One United Properties.

“With the Neo brand we target customers with medium to large, large and very high incomes,” he added.

The delivery of the Neo Floreasca Lake project is estimated for Q2 2022.

Over 20% of the units in this project have already been pre-contracted before the start of construction.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 08:20
Real Estate
RO developer gets building permit for boutique residential project in northern Bucharest
07 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One United Properties continues the series of real estate developments under the umbrella of the Neo brand, a division launched in the second half of 2018 and dedicated to smaller-sized exclusivist boutique residential projects, the developer announced.

According to the source, the company has received the building permit for the Neo Floreasca Lake project, the most exclusive residential development on the banks of Lake Floreasca.

“Neo is an exclusive boutique brand, which focuses only on very good or exceptional areas, in all of Bucharest’s districts, on land plots between 2,000 and 4,000 sqm,” explained Victor Capitanu, co-founder of One United Properties.

“With the Neo brand we target customers with medium to large, large and very high incomes,” he added.

The delivery of the Neo Floreasca Lake project is estimated for Q2 2022.

Over 20% of the units in this project have already been pre-contracted before the start of construction.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president to extend state of emergency due to COVID-19 by another month: This is not the time to relax
06 April 2020
Business
Startup that sells refurbished smartphones aims to conquer 10% of the smartphone market in Romania
06 April 2020
Letters
Guest post: Coronavirus in Romania - Fighting the war with toilet paper masks: moral courage or reckless thinking?
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Patients at Suceava County Hospital, released at midnight, without being tested for Covid-19, according to media reports
02 April 2020
Entertainment
Romanian song of the day: Smiley launches musical tribute to heroes in #FrontLine
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: New management of Suceava County Hospital resigns as 200 doctors and nurses infected
02 April 2020
Social
United against the coronavirus: Romanian companies donate millions for hospitals
01 April 2020
Social
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral