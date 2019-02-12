Romania Insider
Real Estate
RO developer One United hires CBRE to manage two Bucharest properties
02 December 2019
Real estate consulting firm CBRE announced that it was selected to provide property management services for two projects developed by local group One United in the north of Bucharest, namely the One Tower office building and the One Mircea Eliade residential complex.

The two projects have 24,000 sqm of offices and 247 apartments in the high-end segment.

Thus, the portfolio managed by CBRE exceeded 800,000 sqm, reconfirming the firm’s leading position in the property management market.

Part of the One Floreasca City project (pictured), One Tower is located in the northern area of ​Bucharest and has 16 floors, with a total rentable area of ​24,000 square meters. The office building is under development and is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2020.

"We intend to redefine the classic real estate developments through the Flex Well Tech concept: flexible spaces that facilitate access to green areas and offer a variety of services regarding the health and well-being of employees, built according to the latest technological standards. We want the experience of the office tenants as well as the residential clients to be one above expectations, and in this regard we made the decision to appoint a property manager from the construction phase,” said Mihai Paduroiu, CEO, Office Division, One United Properties.

(Photo: one.ro)

[email protected]

Normal
