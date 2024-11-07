OMV Petrom and Tarom announce Romania’s first sustainable aviation fuel partnership

OMV Petrom will supply sustainable aviation fuel to the Romanian state-operated airline Tarom starting January 1, 2025, based on a contract signed by the two companies, a first in Romania.

The oil and gas giant will deliver the fuel to four airports in Romania, namely Henri Coandă International Airport in Bucharest, Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj, Traian Vuia International Airport in Timișoara, and Iași International Airport.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Tarom, a longstanding partnership between two important Romanian companies. This strengthens our business relationship and underscores our commitment to the sustainability of transportation,” said Radu Căprău, a member of OMV Petrom's Executive Board.

As part of the 2030 Strategy, OMV Petrom plans investments of over EUR 1 billion to decarbonize transportation in Bucharest, including the development of renewable fuels.

“This year, we made the final investment decision to construct, at the Petrobrazi refinery, a production capacity of 250,000 tons per year of biodiesel and SAF, which is expected to go into production in 2028,” added Radu Căprău.

Sustainable aviation fuel is produced from renewable raw materials, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 80% throughout its entire lifecycle compared to conventional kerosene.

As part of the European Union's "Fit for 55" initiative, the RefuelEU Aviation Regulation introduces the requirement to use such fuel at a 2% share starting in 2025, with a gradual increase up to 70% by 2050 (6% by 2030). It also mandates fuel suppliers to place sustainable aviation products at airports across the European Union. The regulation applies to all member states.

“Accelerating the use of sustainable aviation fuels is essential if we are to meet the environmental objectives set for 2030, and introducing sustainable aviation fuel for Tarom’s fleet represents our firm commitment to meeting European objectives,” stated Costin Iordache, CEO of Tarom.

