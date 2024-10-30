Transport

Wizz Air announces 44 new routes for 2024-2025 winter season, 14 in Romania

30 October 2024

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air kicked off the winter 2024-2025 season with an expanded program, introducing 44 new routes into its vast network. 14 routes have also been added in Romania this week, with nine completely new routes and five reopened. 

This winter, Wizz Air will land at the newly inaugurated airport in Salerno, Italy, and add unique destinations such as Krakow, Lisbon, Malmö, Marrakesh, Rome Fiumicino, Stuttgart, and Trieste from more cities. In total, the airline will operate 141 routes across Romania throughout the winter season. 

The company said it will offer 28 million affordable seats across its entire network, marking the largest winter capacity offering since the start of its operations, serving Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia. Nearly 5 million seats will be allocated solely to the Romanian market. 

New routes include:

Bucharest – Malmö (EUR 19.99)

Bucharest – Milan Malpensa (EUR 19.99) 

Bucharest – Salerno Costa d'Amalfi (EUR 24.99)

Bucharest – Krakow (EUR 24.99)

Bucharest – Marrakesh (EUR 45.99)

Bucharest – Stuttgart (EUR 29.99

Bucharest – Trieste (EUR 19.99)

Cluj-Napoca – Abu Dhabi (EUR 49.99)

Cluj-Napoca – Lisbon (EUR 59.99)

Cluj-Napoca – Lyon (EUR 19.99) 

Cluj-Napoca – Stuttgart (EUR 24.99)

Cluj-Napoca – Vienna (17.99 EUR) 

Iași – Malmö (19.99 EUR)

Bacău – Rome Fiumicino (EUR 24.99)

"These new routes underscore our commitment to expanding our network and providing affordable travel options to our passengers. With our continuously growing, next-generation fleet, we are consistently investing in improving our operational performance and customer experience, while maintaining the highest sustainability standards in the industry,” said Anastasia Novak, Corporate Communication Manager at Wizz Air. 

At the same time, Wizz Air also maintained an average of 52.6 grams of CO₂ per passenger/kilometer over the past 12 months.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bjorn Wylezich | Dreamstime.com)

1

