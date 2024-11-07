OMV Petrom's sustainable fuels plant gets environmental permit

OMV Petrom, the largest producer of hydrocarbons and fuels in Romania, also a producer of electricity, has received environmental approval for the project to build a facility to manufacture "sustainable" fuels for aviation and automotive diesel from renewable sources at the Petrobrazi refinery, according to Profit.ro.

The company made the final investment decision in the summer, with the total value of the project being estimated at EUR 560 million.

The duration of construction work is estimated to be 2 years. The production unit will be built on a site with an area of over 3 hectares, located on the industrial platform of the Petrobrazi refinery.

The factory will have a production capacity of about 788 tonnes per day, or almost 276,000 tons per year. It is designed to operate at 100% of the nominal capacity and 50% of the minimum capacity in stable conditions, with an operating regime of 350 days/8,400 hours per year, according to the project documentation.

The project includes a new hydro-treatment plant for bio raw materials, a new power station, a new low-pressure flare, utility systems, and management systems for the new waste/residual flows discharged from the plant (also considering joint use with existing facilities of such systems), as well as logistics and storage facilities, outside the facility boundaries for raw materials and products.

The manufacturing facility will use renewable materials from pre-treated renewable sources, namely used cooking oil and vegetable oil, and will produce Green Diesel and SAF aviation fuel (Sustainable Aviation Fuel).

It is possible that the project will benefit from a state aid scheme with non-reimbursable EU funding from the Modernization Fund prepared by the Ministry of Energy to support investments in facilities for the manufacture of so-called ″advanced biofuels″ in order to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the composition of fuels and for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector.

(Photo source: OMV Petrom)