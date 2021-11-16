Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/16/2021 - 08:22
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

OMV Petrom may announce EUR 10 bln investments by 2030

16 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

OMV Petrom announces that, on December 7, 2021, the company will publish and present its Strategy 2030. The presentation will be delivered by Christina Verchere, CEO and President of the Executive Board, and Alina Popa, CFO and Member of the Executive Board.

The new strategy reflects the company’s growth plans and its commitment in terms of the energy transition, in the context of climate change, according to a note to investors.

The company may announce the year 2050 as the target for becoming carbon neutral, according to sources familiar with the planning process within the company, quoted by Economica.net.

The strategy involves investments of about EUR 10 bln, to be committed by 2030, the vast majority of money being allocated to projects in Romania. A quarter of the investments will be allocated for completely green energy projects. It is about generating electricity from renewable sources, production of sustainable second-generation biofuel and carbon capture and storage facility. The company has already announced a pilot carbon capture and storage project at the Petrobrazi refinery. The network of car charging stations will also be significantly expanded.

(Photo: Mihai Olaru/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/16/2021 - 08:22
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

OMV Petrom may announce EUR 10 bln investments by 2030

16 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

OMV Petrom announces that, on December 7, 2021, the company will publish and present its Strategy 2030. The presentation will be delivered by Christina Verchere, CEO and President of the Executive Board, and Alina Popa, CFO and Member of the Executive Board.

The new strategy reflects the company’s growth plans and its commitment in terms of the energy transition, in the context of climate change, according to a note to investors.

The company may announce the year 2050 as the target for becoming carbon neutral, according to sources familiar with the planning process within the company, quoted by Economica.net.

The strategy involves investments of about EUR 10 bln, to be committed by 2030, the vast majority of money being allocated to projects in Romania. A quarter of the investments will be allocated for completely green energy projects. It is about generating electricity from renewable sources, production of sustainable second-generation biofuel and carbon capture and storage facility. The company has already announced a pilot carbon capture and storage project at the Petrobrazi refinery. The network of car charging stations will also be significantly expanded.

(Photo: Mihai Olaru/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange