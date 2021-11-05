OMV Petrom partners Renovatio to install 40 fast-charging stations for e-vehicles in Romania

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom will install at least 40 charging stations for electric cars in its fuel stations by the end of 2022, in partnership with Renovatio - the operator of the largest network of charging stations for electric vehicles in Romania.

All gas stations will have at least one recharging station with a minimum power of 50kW, and at least 20 of them will have recharging stations with an installed capacity of 350 kW. The latter will form the largest network of ultra-fast charging stations in Romania. These high-capacity refueling points will allow drivers of electric vehicles to be back on the road in less than 20 minutes.

Recharging stations will be located with priority along the corridors of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) in Romania and urban areas.

"Electric mobility represents a long-term project and meets an increasingly diverse demand for road transportation. Lately, we see that more and more Romanians are opting for electric and hybrid vehicles. Even if the number of these vehicles is currently low in Romania, the prospects are for electric mobility to become a mainstream option, especially over short distances. And we are preparing to provide in the coming years the necessary infrastructure for various mobility options," said Radu Caprau, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Downstream Oil.

(Photo source: Cristi Croitoru/Dreamstime.com)